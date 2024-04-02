Killer Instinct's new patch includes ranked crossplay, new level cap, and more

HQ

Killer Instinct might have released more than a decade ago, but it still has a healthy enough player base for the developers at Iron Galaxy to give it some love. The new patch 3.11.15 has been revealed, and it comes with some juicy changes for consistent players.

Ranked crossplay, which has been in the works for some time now, is becoming a permanent feature. Also, players who have hit the level cap long ago will have a new excuse to grind, as the cap has been moved from 50 to 65.

Hitting that new level cap will unlock new stages and colour variations for your characters. Check out all the goodies coming in patch 3.11.15 here, and let us know what you're most excited about.