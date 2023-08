HQ

To mark ten years of Killer Instinct, developer Iron Galaxy Studios has announced that it will be launching a free Anniversary Update later this year. The title will be getting some long awaited features, including an actual balance patch, improved matchmaking, and even 4K support for Xbox Series X/S consoles.

There is no exact word as to when the update will debut, but we are told that more information will be coming "soon".

Will you be jumping back into Killer Instinct later this year?