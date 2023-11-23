Killer Instinct is getting an Anniversary Edition

HQ

Today marked the ten year anniversary for Xbox One, and this also the games that was released alongside the console on day 1. One of these titles were Killer Instinct, that managed to get quite the audience and was even a game to compete in during the 2015 Evolution Championship Series.

Iron Galaxy Studios celebrated the tenth anniversary with a Twich stream, in which they presented Killer Instinct: Anniversary Edition, which was announced back in August. It includes all the 29 released fighters alongside plenty of extras (XP boosters, cosmetics and more). To make things even better, this new version is free for everyone who owns Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition (which is currently heavily discounted and will be yours for €13.19 / £11.05). Steam is also getting a free-to-play version of killer Instinct, something that hopefully will increase the player base.

Time to return to killer Instinct perhaps?