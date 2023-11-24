Killer Instinct is getting a major update

HQ

Yesterday we reported that Killer Instinct is getting an Anniversary Edition to celebrate that the game turned 10 years old a few days ago, and it includes all the main characters as well as some extras.

But that isn't the only new thing Iron Galaxy Studios have in store for us as the first major update since 2018 has been confirmed. It includes bug fixes, but first and foremost also changes to the characters. The team says they are grateful to be able to return to the Killer Instinct after so many years, and explains what the ultimate goal of this update is:

"The goal of this balance update is to reduce the frustrations some of the game's strongest characters provide, while also giving a little love to the characters who tend to struggle even after 5 years of player effort. Not every character is getting changes, and the changes coming in will, in most cases, not affect your playstyle much. If your character didn't get any changes, keep in mind that some of your more difficult matchups may have gotten easier! We hope these changes will breathe some new life into KI's competitive scene, and we look forward to watching you compete for as long as you are still having fun doing so."

The most notable changes has been made to Jago and Spinal who are now improved in several ways, while Glacius has been hit with a whole set of nerfs. There are plenty of other adjustments as well, head over this way to see what they have done to your main fighter.

We still don't have a release date for the update, but we assume we won't have to wait long.