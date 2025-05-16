Killer Instinct Gold now available with Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

HQ

It's easy to forget that the super kiddie-friendly and snuggly game makers at Rare actually delivered one of the most violent games to release on the Super Nintendo. We're talking about the classic and super stylish Killer Instinct, which eventually got the arcade sequel Killer Instinct 2.

A version of this later came to the Nintendo 64 under the name Killer Instinct Gold, and despite being trimmed down in many ways compared to the arcade game, it stood up well to the competition (although in fairness, the Nintendo 64 was never a great format for fans of fighting). Now it's time to relive Killer Instinct Gold, as Microsoft and Nintendo are bringing the game to Switch via the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.

Refresh your memory of the classic in the video below, and the game is available for all subscribers to enjoy now.