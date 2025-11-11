Killer Eyelashes won't actually feature eyelashes that kill

A drag show set during the zombie apocalypse? That's a very basic way to explain Tiamat Studio's Killer Eyelashes, a narrative adventure that follows various quirky characters who are tasked with saving the human race by using the powers that they have acquired by receiving an overdose of contaminated make-up.

Yep, a quirky game to say the least, but does the title actually imply that folk are being killed by eyelashes? The answer to that is no, as rather it's a bit of a play on words that refers to the "killer" (as in stylish) appearances of the undead in this world. As explained by Fidel Lorite from Tiamat Studios:

"It's a setup, it's on a zombie apocalypse, but it's a little bit of a twist. These zombies are not the kind of zombies that pursue you, to eat you. They use bad make-up, because the make-up in the world has been contaminated with microorganisms, and then they find other people to make-up, to convert them into bad make-up zombies. Except the Dread Queens, because of the overdose of make-up, they have some kind of superpowers, and now they are the only hope for humanity."

As for what else to expect from this project and the type of gameplay that will be served up, Lorite told us about the Ace Attorney-like similarities.

"There is some kind of trial action, because every six episodes that we have planned have different steps for each gameplay. The first one is more like combat oriented, we made some kind of narrative combats, that is based on the shade that the drug world used to communicate. So you have replies to overcome the answer for your rival, and then we have another step that is more investigation. There are some crimes, and you need to investigate a little bit, but everything is based on comedy. So everything is developed for like, we have like 13 characters that are running through the game, and it's changing the gameplay for these players, for these characters that appears in the game."

Check out the full and locally subtitled interview below for more on Killer Eyelashes.