"Killed" Game of Thrones spin-offs are still in development, says George R.R. Martin

In a recent blog post talking about the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight Game of Thrones spin-off series that was given the greenlight by HBO last week, creator George R.R. Martin decided to clear a few things up about the many so-called "killed or abandoned" other spin-offs.

When talking about how long it takes to get these spin-offs greenlit, he mentioned that the Dance of Dragons and the Dunk & Egg spin-offs he pitched in 2016 ultimately became House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, and that this proves just how development twists and changes over time.

To this end, the author added: "The lesson there is that development takes time. I see all these stories on the net about other spinoffs being killed or abandoned... no idea where they get this stuff... and it just makes me shake my head.

"The Nymeria show is still in development. So is the Sea Snake show. Just had a great week on that one, working with writers. And there are others, both live action and animated.

"How many will get the greenlight like Dunk & Egg? Impossible to say. How long will it take? It depends. No one knows for sure."

Martin sounded off by adding: "When I was in grade school, there was a cop show that ended every week with, "There are eight million stories in The Naked City. This has been one of them." And that was only New York City. Westeros and Essos are a lot bigger, with even more stories. We just need time to tell them."

Would you still like to see these Game of Thrones spin-offs?