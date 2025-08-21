Kill the Brickman is a brick-breaking bullet-builder that just shadow-dropped on PC and Xbox

Following the immense success of Vampire Survivors, developer Poncle decided to embrace a path of publishing instead of hoarding its wealth. The indie studio made moves to help other indie developers debut their ideas and this recently included the launch of the keyboard-smashing Berserk or Die, and soon will be followed by a brick-breaking bullet-builder.

Known as Kill the Brickman, this is a quirky game that is all about gunning down sentient bricks that have invaded Earth. Essentially, the idea is to grab a weapon, create a loadout of rounds and items that make your shots more effective, and to then attack the Brickmen in an effort to defeat them and save the world.

The turn-based game is described as such in a press release: "Shoot your way through chapters, face off against over a dozen elite enemies and ten powerful bosses, and uncover synergies that turn your humble pee shooter into a galaxy- defying hand cannon. Imagine Tetris, but if the bricks had anger issues and a taste for human flesh. With hundreds of relics and a variety of build options, the depth here goes way deeper than just aim and fire."

Coming from developer Doonutsaur, Kill the Brickman is actually out right now on PC and Xbox consoles.