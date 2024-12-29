Kill Bill 1 & 2: 4K Ultra HD release set for january 2025

HQ

Quentin Tarantino's acclaimed films, Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2, are set to debut in 4K Ultra HD on January 21, 2025. Following the recent 4K releases of Pulp Fiction and Jackie Brown, Lionsgate continues to enhance Tarantino's filmography with this latest upgrade. Starring Uma Thurman as The Bride, both films are available for pre-order on Amazon and Walmart, with Walmart listing each at $27.96.

Collectors can also look forward to Steelbook editions, offering premium packaging. These 4K Blu-rays include special features such as The Making of Kill Bill for both volumes, musical performances by The 5, 6, 7, 8's and Chingon, and a selection of Tarantino trailers, including teasers and bootleg versions. This release coincides with Tarantino approaching his self-imposed ten-film limit, with fans eagerly anticipating his next project, The Movie Critic.

In the meantime, revisiting Kill Bill in enhanced 4K quality offers an opportunity to celebrate his enduring legacy and masterful storytelling.