Kieran Culkin's epic prank on Mark Ruffalo involving pot

Kieran Culkin's mischievous nature is no secret, and one of his most unforgettable pranks involved none other than Mark Ruffalo. The two were co-starring in the 2000 play The Moment When, when Culkin decided to swap out a bag of fake joints with the real deal. The prank led to an impromptu smoke session on stage that had some surprising results.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Culkin recalled the incident, admitting that he had initially thought it would be a harmless joke. To his surprise, Ruffalo—who hadn't smoked in years—was thrilled by the experience. The rest of the cast, including one actor who had never tried pot before, also found themselves swept up in the moment. But, as with any good prank, there were consequences. The stage manager soon stormed in, demanding Culkin hand over the joint, before delivering the line: "Ruin your life on your own time."

Despite the chaos, it's clear that everyone involved took the incident in stride. Culkin, now a seasoned actor and a Golden Globe nominee, may have matured, but this hilarious chapter from his early career proves that the mischievous spirit is still alive and well. Do you think Kieran Culkin has left his pranking days behind him, or is there more to come?