Kieran Culkin told Pedro Pascal to 'suck it' at the Golden Globes

Awards season is officially here, and last night saw the worlds of TV and movies collide at the Golden Globes. Usually the first big event to kick off the new year, the Golden Globes are often a mess due to them splitting films and TV shows either into the Drama or Comedy/Musical category with no space in between.

Unlike at the Emmys, where The Last of Us picked up a fair few awards, the Golden Globes saw Succession and The Bear dominate, with the former series winning four awards and the latter taking home three.

In Kieran Culkin's acceptance speech for his award for Best Actor in a Series - Drama, he spoke about how he wasn't expecting to be up on stage for anything, before telling fellow nominee Pedro Pascal to "suck it."

This was all taken in good humour and even though there are going to be some fans of The Last of Us disappointed that the show didn't sweep the Golden Globes, there are going to be at least a couple more chances down the road with later seasons.