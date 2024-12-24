Kieran Culkin reflects on awkward first acting job and early Hollywood memories

HQ

Kieran Culkin may now be known for his Emmy-nominated role on Succession, but the actor recently opened up about his rocky start in Hollywood. Appearing on the Smartless podcast, Culkin shared an unsettling memory from his first acting gig, a commercial he filmed when he was only six years old. The project involved portraying a struggling student in front of a chalkboard while other kids teased him, but things took an odd turn when the director decided to yell the insults himself.

Even as a child, Culkin found the behavior strange. He recalled thinking, "I'm six. What's wrong with you?" The awkward experience didn't deter him from acting, though it set a surreal tone for his early career.

Later, Culkin gained recognition in more lighthearted roles, including appearances in Home Alone alongside his older brother, Macaulay Culkin, and the beloved Father of the Bride films. Despite these opportunities, his youthful perspective on Hollywood remained charmingly naive. Culkin recently revealed he didn't fully grasp the plot of Home Alone until watching it at the premiere, believing it to be about another character entirely.

With these quirky anecdotes, Culkin shows how his unique journey shaped him into the acclaimed actor he is today.