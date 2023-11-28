Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Kids wants game subscriptions and virtual currencies rather than games for Xmas

If you want to make a child disappointed this Christmas, give them a video game.

So what do kids want for Christmas this year? According to a new American survey from the Entertainment Software Association, it's all about video games, which is the most requested gift. But, if you're thinking about getting a child Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Lego 2K Drive or perhaps Hogwarts Legacy - it might be a good idea to reconsider.

It turns out getting video games for Christmas isn't what it used to be. Amongst 10-17 years olds, video games is the top gift for 72% of the responses (86% boys and 59% girls), but they don't want actual video games in their stockings, but rather game subscriptions like Game Pass/GTA+ (39%) and virtual currencies like Show-Bucks/Vbucks (29%). The number of kids who actually wants physical video games is just 22%, a measly third place.

Are these numbers in line with what you expected?

