Kids wants game subscriptions and virtual currencies rather than games for Xmas

So what do kids want for Christmas this year? According to a new American survey from the Entertainment Software Association, it's all about video games, which is the most requested gift. But, if you're thinking about getting a child Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Lego 2K Drive or perhaps Hogwarts Legacy - it might be a good idea to reconsider.

It turns out getting video games for Christmas isn't what it used to be. Amongst 10-17 years olds, video games is the top gift for 72% of the responses (86% boys and 59% girls), but they don't want actual video games in their stockings, but rather game subscriptions like Game Pass/GTA+ (39%) and virtual currencies like Show-Bucks/Vbucks (29%). The number of kids who actually wants physical video games is just 22%, a measly third place.

Are these numbers in line with what you expected?

