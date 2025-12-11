"Kids made the success of Rubik's Cube", according to its creator, and "we're not there yet" regarding the three-second record

HQ

On the occasion of the very first OXO Legends award, which was handed out to Tetris' creator Alexey Pajitnov at the weekend in Málaga, we got to witness another historic moment first-hand: when the Russian programmer and Hungarian architect Ernő Rubik, who famously created the Rubik's Cube, sat down together. And we took the chance to chat about puzzle design in the exclusive video interview below.

"People talk about this three-second record, but we're not there yet", Rubik answered Gamereactor when asked about the current record mark. "It's still a bit over three seconds, and what is amazing is that the world record is held by a seven-year-old kid."

In fact, Rubik believes that the younger players are behind his creation's global impact as the best-known, best-selling toy or puzzle ever, given how they love to take a challenge.

"Lots of people just give it away because, 'oh, I can't do it, let's give it up'", he continued later in the video. "Fortunately, kids are not this type, so the kids love to do challenges, and love to do something well, and especially better than the other one, and so they challenge each other, and I think kids created the success of the cube."

With the full interview you can also learn the story of how Ernő Rubik conceived the Rubik's Cube coming from his design background. The creator walks us through how the Cube grew out of his life as a teacher: sculpture, architecture, furniture, and a firm belief that our hands matter as much as our minds.

Essentially, what started as a classroom tool to teach 3D thinking later became a mechanical challenge, and then a puzzle with mind-blowing numbers of possible combinations. In his long and fascinating answer to Gamereactor, Rubik credits kids and their love of challenges for its long-lasting success, from the early craze to today's speedcubing scene. The Hungarian creator finally sums up his philosophy by saying the real win is beating the challenge itself, even if competition and record-breaking are clearly part of who we are.

Have you tried out the newer Tetris Cube as a collab between the two puzzle giants?