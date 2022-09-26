Kiddo and Frostfire are two different handmade indie proposals

HQ

At Gamereactor we love to scan the indie showcases at the different game events to try and guess which will become the upcoming indie darlings, as it's always interesting to learn about these smaller projects by students or creatively restless devs to then follow their hopefully successful story. And at Gamepolis earlier this summer a couple of handmade projects caught our eye and our attention: both drawn frame by frame, but based on a completely different premise.

Kiddo, a two-colour point & click adventure about depression

"It tells a story about this character who has maybe hit rock bottom", lead programmer Pablo Monteserín explains in the video below. "He's not expecting much from life anymore, it's a rough time for him. It gets as wrong as he forgets to feed his pet, Spooky, which is actually his only friend, so Spooky says 'I'm out, this is enough', and Kiddo has to find him".

The full interview also featuring lead artist Isra Páez touches upon the striking bitone art style, the puzzles and exploration, the sense of humour, and more. Kiddo, which is "halfway through" its development, is looking for a publisher and aims for PC first and foremost.

FrostFire: Battle Frenzy, an accessible but intense 1v1 fighter

"We want to make a game that is easy to play but a bit harder to master so that casual fans that like this art style can come and play the game and have fun," programmer Joseph Sutcliffe tells Gamereactor below, "but that more experienced fighting game players can keep playing the game and master it as time goes. The gameplay is kind of similar to Smash Bros., where you aim in a direction and press a button".

The full interview deals with topics such as the colourful anime cartoon style, turning FrostFire into a competitive game, or using a fight stick. It currently has four characters and the devs are aiming at ten, with a Kickstarter helping them complete the game within two years.

