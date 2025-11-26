Kid Icarus, Ninga Gaiden and Battletoads coming to Nintendo Switch Online

HQ

While the Gamecube and Nintendo 64 catalogue can be expected to receive more love from Nintendo in the coming year on Nintendo Switch Online, members of the standard tier of Nintendo's subscription service also get their regular dose of retro games that were originally released on the company's first desktop and handheld consoles. Today, four new titles arrive on the service for the NES and Game Boy catalogues, and all are easily recognisable releases from that era.

They are Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos, Battletoads, Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters and Bionic Commando. All of them are now available on the service, and Nintendo has shared a short trailer to show you what they look like, in case you're not familiar with them.

Are you going to try any of them out? We highly recommend you give Battletoads a go, if you can, as even as an NES game, it had impressive graphics for the time.