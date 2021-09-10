LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Life is Strange: True Colors
 See in hd icon
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Kid A Mnesia Exhibition

Kid A Mnesia: Exhibition is a celebration of two of Radiohead's most iconic albums

It's set to arrive on PS5 and PC this November.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ
HQ

We were certainly caught off guard during Sony's State of Play showcase last night when we heard the spine-chilling opener Everything in Its Right Place from Radiohead's Kid A. At first, it appeared that the track was just licensed for a trailer, but surprisingly, it was revealed that Radiohead was actually releasing an interactive experience of its own.

Kid A Mnesia: Exhibition is said to be a digital exhibition in celebration of the band's iconic albums Kid A and Amnesiac which are turning 21 and 20 this year, respectively. The game is being published by Epic Games and will be an EGS exclusive on the PC. No release date was set other than November, but it's possible that November 5 could turn out to be the date. On that day the band is releasing an album called Kid A Mnesia that includes unreleased songs from both albums.

Do you plan to pick this one up along with Kid A Mnesia?

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy