Kid A Mnesia: Exhibition is a celebration of two of Radiohead's most iconic albums

We were certainly caught off guard during Sony's State of Play showcase last night when we heard the spine-chilling opener Everything in Its Right Place from Radiohead's Kid A. At first, it appeared that the track was just licensed for a trailer, but surprisingly, it was revealed that Radiohead was actually releasing an interactive experience of its own.

Kid A Mnesia: Exhibition is said to be a digital exhibition in celebration of the band's iconic albums Kid A and Amnesiac which are turning 21 and 20 this year, respectively. The game is being published by Epic Games and will be an EGS exclusive on the PC. No release date was set other than November, but it's possible that November 5 could turn out to be the date. On that day the band is releasing an album called Kid A Mnesia that includes unreleased songs from both albums.

Do you plan to pick this one up along with Kid A Mnesia?