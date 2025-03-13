Kickstarter for Hopetown, the spiritual successor to Disco Elysium by Longdue Games, starts next Monday

We've been following the project of newly founded studio Longdue Games, Hopetown, closely since its inception. Not surprisingly, because this veteran studio is made up of some of the original ZA/UM members who created Disco Elysium: Lenval Brown (Disco Elysium's narrator), Piotr Sobolewski (game's technical supervisor), and recently joined the team by Martin Luiga, ZA/UM founder and writer of seven main characters on Disco Elysium.

Together they are creating what they have called "the spiritual successor" to the aforementioned hit cRPG. It is the development of the story through psychology and deep character building that will define Hopetwon. And they have even coined a term for this new game system, Psychogeography. Because in Hopetown "the things you do, the friendships you forge, the betrayals you commit, the change you bring... they don't stay in memory. They manifest."

We're still not quite sure where this journey with Hopetown will take us, but if you want to be among the first to support the project, their Kickstarter campaign will begin next Monday, March 17, 2025. Martin Luiga has a special message to encourage us to give the project a chance.

"I was in the ZA/UM cultural movement from the beginning and recruited key team members who later made important contributions to Disco Elysium," says Martin Luiga. "I will help Longdue expand the team in a similar way with local Estonian and international talent to build something more than Disco Elysium 2: we want to push the boundaries, not just meet expectations. I call on fans of the RPG and adventure genre to back the Kickstarter and help us create the game."

Alongside these statements, we have the first official screenshot and teaser trailer to get you started.

What do you think of Hopetown ? Do you plan to back its funding?