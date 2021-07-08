Kickstarter campaign started for Xbox Series S integrated folding screen

The Xbox Series S is the cheapest entry to the new generation. While not packing the 4K punch found in PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, it still runs the same games, although often in a lower resolution.

As some people has noticed, it is also very small (the smallest Xbox ever), and thus perfect as a travel companion. But you still need a TV. And that problem is now seemingly about to be solved with a Kickstarter peripheral called the xScreen. It is basically a 1080p/60Hz folding screen (with speakers) that is easily and firmly attached to your Xbox Series S with a form that almost resembles a laptop.

This way, you can just flip up the screen to play on hotels, trains, cruises, cabins or wherever you have electricity. If you think this sounds like something for you, head over to Kickstarter to read more or make a pledge. For AUS $289 (roughly £156 / €183) you will get one, as it has already reached the goal, with a planned delivery early next year.