Kickstarter campaign launches for This is the Zodiac Speaking

This is the Zodiac Speaking is a game based on one of the most famous cases in American crime, the story of the one that got away, the Zodiac Killer. Created by Punch Punk Games, it's currently on Kickstarter seeking funding to the tune of roughly £10k, although after having had a look at the Kickstarter campaign, it's not exactly clear what the relatively modest funding target is for.

The campaign mentions bringing the game to new platforms but it seems as though the game is already announced for PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One, and there are no stretch goals there either (at least not yet). Thus it seems as though the campaign is a drive to raise awareness of the game, and maybe a way to pre-order it if you want to show your support before the title's planned release on September 24.

This is the Zodiac Speaking certainly sounds intriguing with collaborations from notable Polish artists and writers, and now we know all about it, so I guess it served its purpose.