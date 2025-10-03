Kickstarter campaign for Starfinder: Afterlight, the CRPG based on the Pathfinder spin-off space role-playing game, starts 7 October

Fans and developers with a passion for cRPGs owe a lot to Larian for relaunching the genre with Baldur's Gate 3 to unprecedented heights. It is thanks to its popularity (and the fact that RPGs, like Dungeons and Dragons, are more alive than ever) that we now have a lot of interesting projects in development, but few as interesting as Starfinder: Afterlight.

Developed by Epitellers Entertaiment, the game was unveiled this summer with a rather regal first teaser, which had a lot of cards up its sleeve. But now it's time to show some real support for the game (although adding it to your wishlist always helps) because at this very moment the game's Kickstarter campaign has just opened. From 7 October until 7 November it will remain active, and those who back the project from 30 euros will receive a digital copy of the game, thereafter, tier rewards include direct involvement in development such as access to the closed beta, the opportunity to name an NPC, the inclusion of a backer's cat and custom portrait options.

Starfinder: Afterlight is a narrative-rich turn-based role-playing video game set in the Starfinder TTRPG universe and based on Second Edition rules. In it, a crew of unlikely allies must team up to rescue their missing captain, while facing a deep space menace that threatens all existence in the cosmos.

Four main characters have been revealed so far: Kole (class: Soldier, voiced by Fred Tatasciore), Tycho (class: Operative, voiced by Inel Tomlinson), Lu-323 (class: Emissary, voiced by Melissa Medina), and Sterling (class: Solarian, voiced by James Alexander). The missing captain, Khali , will be voiced by Carolina Ravassa: All voice casting will be directed by the renowned Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate 3, Resident Evil Village, Dead Take).

"We are thrilled to reveal more of our incredible cast with the launch of our Kickstarter campaign. With Neil Newbon as voice director and such talented actors and actresses bringing the characters of Starfinder: Afterlight to life, it's a real honour," says Ricard Pillosu, CEO and co-founder of Epictellers. "We still have more cast members to announce - stay tuned for more surprises and support us on Kickstarter to help us create the best Starfinder game ever created!"

You can check out Starfinder: Afterlight's Kickstarter campaign at this link, and also enjoy its new trailer and design sketches and screenshots below.