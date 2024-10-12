Kickboxer arrives on 4K Blu-ray this December

Dansk
It has been confirmed that the cult classic Kickboxer is to be released on 4K Blu-ray this coming December in the shape of a glorious Steelbook edition with three discs packed full of bonus features. Not too shabby for those of you who want to relive one of the action genre's most aweome flicks in crisp high-definition. Check out the complete list of all the included bonus features here below.
What are your best memories of Kickboxer?