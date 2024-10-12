Kickboxer arrives on 4K Blu-ray this December

HQ

It has been confirmed that the cult classic Kickboxer is to be released on 4K Blu-ray this coming December in the shape of a glorious Steelbook edition with three discs packed full of bonus features. Not too shabby for those of you who want to relive one of the action genre's most aweome flicks in crisp high-definition. Check out the complete list of all the included bonus features here below.



DISC 1: 4K Ultra HD (Movie/Features)



DISC 2: Blu-ray (Movie/Features)



DISC 3: Blu-ray (Bonus Disc) (Film - International Version)



Lenticular Slipcover



Audio Commentary With Producer-director Mark Disalle And Action Film Historian Mike Leeder



Audio Commentary With Director David Worth, Actor Haskell Anderson, And Film Historian James Bennett



"Vengeance & Redemption" - an Interview With Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme



"Bring Me Tong Po" - an Interview With Actor Michel Qissi



"Kick The Tree" - an Interview With Actor Dennis Chan



"Focus, Film, Fight!" - an Interview With Director Of Photography Jon Kranhouse



Theatrical Trailer



TV Spot



Still Gallery



What are your best memories of Kickboxer?