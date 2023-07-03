Kick platform continues to add improvements and features to compete with Twitch

HQ

When Kick first launched about seven months ago, many were wary of the platform because its main investors are cryptocasinos. However, its conditions and its distribution of profits (which they assure us they will not touch) is so favourable to streamers (and some of the biggest ones have already signed up with it, such as xQc or Amouranth), whether large or small, have encouraged many to try it out. And there may be many more now, because they have announced some of their recent changes, and the general opinion is that it is those changes that they would ask Twitch to make, but that Amazon's platform has never made.

As Insider Gaming reports, Eddie Craven, CEO of Kick and co-founder of Stake.com, the betting platform behind the streaming site, has been very transparent in his views on Kick's development in general. Last week he spoke of combating "view count manipulation" and bots on the platform, and a few hours ago he reported that action has already been taken.

In the thread you can read that there will be an option to disable gambling and Hot Tubs channels and other content not recommended for minors, in an effort to make the platform more open to all ages. Something they seem to be achieving, because the official account reports that there are currently more than 10 million active accounts on the platform.

If you're a content creator, will you make the jump to Kick, or will you stick with Twitch?