Kick-Ass will be rebooted

Director Matthew Vaughn has confirmed that work on the Kick-Ass reboot is happening, with an entirely fresh perspective.

Speaking at New York Comic Con (via Entertainment Weekly), Vaughn said: "Kick-Ass changed people's perception of what a superhero film is. We're doing it again. None of the other characters from the other Kick-Ass are in it, though we'd like to have them back after the reboot. I can't really talk about it, but it's fun!"

The 2010 movie was adored by fans and well-liked by critics, earning itself a sequel in 2013. Since then, though, the franchise has been pretty much dead. Hopefully, some new life can be sparked into it by Vaughn's reboot.

Vaughn also confirmed that Kingsman 3 is still a thing and that he'll be getting to work on that soon as well.