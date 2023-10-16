Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Kick-Ass

Kick-Ass will be rebooted

Director Matthew Vaughn confirmed that none of the original cast will be coming back.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Director Matthew Vaughn has confirmed that work on the Kick-Ass reboot is happening, with an entirely fresh perspective.

Speaking at New York Comic Con (via Entertainment Weekly), Vaughn said: "Kick-Ass changed people's perception of what a superhero film is. We're doing it again. None of the other characters from the other Kick-Ass are in it, though we'd like to have them back after the reboot. I can't really talk about it, but it's fun!"

The 2010 movie was adored by fans and well-liked by critics, earning itself a sequel in 2013. Since then, though, the franchise has been pretty much dead. Hopefully, some new life can be sparked into it by Vaughn's reboot.

Vaughn also confirmed that Kingsman 3 is still a thing and that he'll be getting to work on that soon as well.

Kick-Ass

Related texts



Loading next content