Kia unveils crazy concept car in new video

Kia has been doing exceptionally well with their various EV introductions over the past couple of years, from the much-loved EV6 to the massive EV9. It seems however, that their next model is a bit different, if a new concept teaser is anything to go by.

The brand new video teaser isn't particularly long, nor does it show off the concept car directly. However the lines teased are aggressive, and seems to be a sort of EV replacement for the iconic Stinger.

Production on the Stinger stopped a couple of years ago, and that did leave a gap in the portfolio for Kia - one that seems to be filled by this sporty, low-riding sedan.

There are no official details for now, including whether it'll be built on the same E-GMP platform with the 800V charging architecture.

You can see the teaser below.