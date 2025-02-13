Kia presents glimpses at three upcoming electric models

HQ

Kia will soon be hosting its annual EV Day event, which for 2025 will take to Tarragona, Spain for a live show that will happen on February 27. With this edging ever closer, Kia has revealed what it will present at the show and likewise released a few teaser images.

The car maker will present three models at the show, all of which will look to grow its electric vehicle brand. The formerly announced EV4 will take the stage, as will the PV5. Then to add to this, Kia will lift the curtain on a new compact EV that is regarded as the Concept EV2.

Speaking about these three cars, Kia states: "These three models represent Kia's bold new electric vehicle strategy. The Kia EV4, Kia PV5, and Kia Concept EV2 feature the brand's cutting-edge electric platform technology and demonstrate Kia's clear determination to lead global sustainable mobility in the passenger and business sectors to satisfy customers' diverse needs everywhere."

With the EV Day proceedings happening in a couple of weeks, check out the teaser images below.

