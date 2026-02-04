Kia is apparently struggling with EV sales in the US recently

HQ

While Kia remains one of the strongest legacy car brands internationally when it comes to EV rollout and presence, their US sales appears to be way down recently.

As InsideEVs can report, Kia sold just 674 Kia EV9's in January in the US, down 45% compared to January 2025, and it's way worse for the popular EV6. They sold just 540 in the US in January, down from 1542 in January 2025 - a fall of 65%. In January 2025 the numbers were down 40% compared to 2024.

It's been noted that the US is seeing a overall EV decline currently due to a number of factors, such as the expiration of the federal clean tax credit, and an increased focus on the high asking price of cars such as the EV6 and EV9 in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis.

It should also be noted, that the interest in Hyundai's Ioniq 5 is on the rise, and that shares a platform with the EV6 - so maybe some consumer preference is coming into play.