Kia has created an SUV concept that features a 27-inch screen

The Los Angeles Auto Show is currently in full swing, meaning we are getting a look at a bunch of upcoming vehicles from a variety of manufacturers. One of whom is Kia, who has unveiled a look at the Concept EV9, a vehicle that is hinted at as "the next model" in Kia's line-up of electric vehicles.

While the car itself has quite the eye-catching design, with a typical SUV shaping, except with a lot of angles that really scream "the future", the interior has a much more futuristic style.

Not only does the steering wheel look like something from the Enterprise, but the car features an absolute behemoth of a display, a single 27-inch panel that is spread across the dashboard of the car. According to Kia, the decision to go with a panel of this size is because it acts as the "nerve center for all driver and passenger requirements". Kia did also note that the general choice of design for the Concept EV9's interior is to deliver a "sense of tomorrow", which is also a driving force for the appearance of the steering wheel.

As for the actual performance of the car, Kia noted that it should have a range of 300 miles on one charge, with the battery able to charge from 10-80% in only 30 minutes.

It is worth noting that the Concept EV9 probably won't resemble this appearance if it does enter full production, although Kia has yet to officially say anything on this matter, instead only mentioning that the car will be available to see at the LA Auto Show until November 28.