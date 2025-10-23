Kia hands out air fresheners that smeels of gasoline to their new EV-customers

HQ

Kia, through its Finnish importer Astara Auto, has in a clever little PR trick developed Kia scented firs shaped like a bright red petrol can, which smell of petrol, which they give to all customers who have bought an electric car. This is because petrol smells good, the Finns say, and because those who invest in a battery-powered car will most likely miss the lovely smell. However, it does not only smell of petrol but also pine needles, bark, jasmine and a lot of other cosiness that the country's only perfume manufacturer has developed.

Max Perttula:

"I picked ingredients that are commonly used in men's fragrances and in the reconstruction of women's jasmine flowe. It may sound wild, but jasmine contains compounds that naturally remind people of gasoline. We built on that foundation, then added amber, birch tar, and galbanum to recreate the scent of a car workshop."