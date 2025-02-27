Kia finally presents the EV4 as part of Kia EV Day 2025

HQ

As part of the Kia EV Day 2025, the car maker has just lifted the curtain on the long-announced but never fully revealed EV4 model. Set to expand its electric vehicle portfolio further, this car is regarded as a saloon and hatchback, and it's a car that you can expect to see on roads sooner rather than later as it will sell worldwide this year.

We're told that the EV4 will feature a 58.3kWh battery as standard but offers an extended 81.4kWh alternative too. It will boast a range of 630 km on one charge for the latter battery model, and its 150kW motor enables a 0-100km/h in just 7.4 seconds. Fast-charging will be offered and can take the car from 10-80% in 31 minutes, and it'll feature a top speed of 170km/h.

Otherwise, the EV4 will have Digital Key 2.0 support, improved regenerative braking, a 30-inch wide-screen display that can combine with a variety of in-car entertainment elements and services like Netflix and YouTube.

As per the pricing of the model, that remains unclear but we do know that the EV4 will first sell in Korea from March and will then sell elsewhere in Europe and North America afterwards.

