Khosmium aims to participate in eSports tournaments in Spain and LatAm

Spanish company mindiff Technology is starting to prepare the competitive scene for its upcoming Web3-based game Khosmium. The game has become a sponsor of the recent real football competition streamed on Twitch King's League, chaired by former FC Barcelona player Gerard Piqué.

Thanks to this collaboration, Khosmium will participate in eSports tournaments both in Spain and Latin America.

Khosmium aims to lead the next wave of competitive titles while introducing its unique vision of Web3 operating on the Hedera network and backed by companies such as Google, IBM, LG Electronics and Ubisoft. Khosmium's open beta is still scheduled for Q2 2023, while an alpha version of the game will be available before the end of March. In addition, players who want to try it out at this early stage will get a limited look and feel (linked to an NFT, we understand) that will not be available in the future.