Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Khosmium

Khosmium aims to participate in eSports tournaments in Spain and LatAm

The Spanish Web3 title is also sponsoring King's League football competition with ex-FC Barcelona player Gerard Piqué.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Spanish company mindiff Technology is starting to prepare the competitive scene for its upcoming Web3-based game Khosmium. The game has become a sponsor of the recent real football competition streamed on Twitch King's League, chaired by former FC Barcelona player Gerard Piqué.

Thanks to this collaboration, Khosmium will participate in eSports tournaments both in Spain and Latin America.

HQ

Khosmium aims to lead the next wave of competitive titles while introducing its unique vision of Web3 operating on the Hedera network and backed by companies such as Google, IBM, LG Electronics and Ubisoft. Khosmium's open beta is still scheduled for Q2 2023, while an alpha version of the game will be available before the end of March. In addition, players who want to try it out at this early stage will get a limited look and feel (linked to an NFT, we understand) that will not be available in the future.

Khosmium

Related texts



Loading next content