Khamenei's inner circle shrinks after Israeli strikes

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . We now know that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is increasingly isolated after a series of Israeli strikes eliminated several of his closest military and intelligence advisers.

You might be interested:



"Two things you can say about Khamenei: he is extremely stubborn but also extremely cautious. He is very cautious. That is why he has been in power for as long as he has," says Alex Vatanka, director of the Iran Program at the Middle East Institute in Washington.

The loss of key commanders, including those overseeing missile programs and intelligence, has disrupted Iran's decision-making core. With his inner circle weakened, observers warn of mounting risks of miscalculation as tensions with Israel escalate.