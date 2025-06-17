English
Khamenei's inner circle shrinks after Israeli strikes

The Supreme Leader faces growing isolation as key military advisers are eliminated, raising concerns over Iran's stability.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. We now know that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is increasingly isolated after a series of Israeli strikes eliminated several of his closest military and intelligence advisers.

"Two things you can say about Khamenei: he is extremely stubborn but also extremely cautious. He is very cautious. That is why he has been in power for as long as he has," says Alex Vatanka, director of the Iran Program at the Middle East Institute in Washington.

The loss of key commanders, including those overseeing missile programs and intelligence, has disrupted Iran's decision-making core. With his inner circle weakened, observers warn of mounting risks of miscalculation as tensions with Israel escalate.

Tehran Iran - November 4, 2022, opposition march against America. A man holding a photo of Ayatollah Khamenei. A man who supports the leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran // Shutterstock

