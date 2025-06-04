Khamenei defies US demands, vows to continue uranium enrichment

Dansk
The latest news on Iran and the United States. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, publicly dismissed on Wednesday a recent US-backed proposal aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear program, reaffirming commitment to uranium enrichment.
Labelling the offer as contrary to Iran's core values, Khamenei emphasised self-reliance and criticised what he described as American arrogance. Diplomatic efforts led by Oman appear to have stalled, as fundamental disagreements over enrichment remain unresolved.