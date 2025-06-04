English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Khamenei defies US demands, vows to continue uranium enrichment

Tehran rejects Washington's latest nuclear offer, calling it incompatible with national sovereignty.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Iran and the United States. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, publicly dismissed on Wednesday a recent US-backed proposal aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear program, reaffirming commitment to uranium enrichment.

Labelling the offer as contrary to Iran's core values, Khamenei emphasised self-reliance and criticised what he described as American arrogance. Diplomatic efforts led by Oman appear to have stalled, as fundamental disagreements over enrichment remain unresolved.

Khamenei defies US demands, vows to continue uranium enrichment
Tehran Iran - September 9, 2019, Military Museum, Israeli spy drone on display at the Iranian Military Museum, The monitor shows Ali Khamenei in the background // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIranUnited States


Loading next content