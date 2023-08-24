Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Khaby Lame, vampires, heists and more join Fortnite

Chapter 4 Season 4 is called Last Resort and teases many cool things in the cinematic trailer.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 starts tomorrow, so Epic Games has followed tradition by teasing what kind of additions and changes it'll bring in a cinematic trailer. I think it's safe to say we're in for an interesting mix.

The cinematic trailer for Fortnite's Last Resort season seems to confirm we're getting some heist system, a Khaby Lame skin, vampires that are able to fly, a portable turret and more. Expect to learn a lot more about all of this when the gameplay trailer arrives alongside the start of the new season tomorrow morning.

Fortnite

