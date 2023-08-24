Khaby Lame, vampires, heists and more join Fortnite

HQ

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 starts tomorrow, so Epic Games has followed tradition by teasing what kind of additions and changes it'll bring in a cinematic trailer. I think it's safe to say we're in for an interesting mix.

The cinematic trailer for Fortnite's Last Resort season seems to confirm we're getting some heist system, a Khaby Lame skin, vampires that are able to fly, a portable turret and more. Expect to learn a lot more about all of this when the gameplay trailer arrives alongside the start of the new season tomorrow morning.