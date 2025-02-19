KFC is leaving Kentucky

HQ

We truly are in the end times now. Fast-food megachain Kentucky Fried Chicken or KFC is moving its home base from Kentucky to Texas.

KFC will keep some of its business operations in Kentucky, such as the KFC Foundation. Speaking to the BBC, the governor of Kentucky said "I am disappointed by this decision and believe the company's founder would be, too."

Thanks to Texas' lower taxes and more business-friendly policies, a lot of major businesses have been charmed by the southern state. Yum Brands, the company that owns KFC, will be splitting its chains between California and Texas, with Taco Bell and Burger & Grill remaining in the former state, as KFC and Pizza Hut move to the latter.

The only question now is should we start calling it TFC?

