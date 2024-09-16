Kez is the latest hero coming to Dota 2

HQ

The International 2024 has wound down to a close. As the biggest Dota 2 event of the year, of course fans expect a bit more than their favourite teams playing for the whopping grand prize and Aegis of Champions.

Something that has become a bit of a TI tradition is the reveal of a new hero. Last year, the Ringmaster was showcased, and now we have a teaser for an Avian revolutionary in Kez. The trailer below runs at just under a minute, but we do get a good look at Kez.

He's a small, bird creature who wields a sword. It looks like he'll be the star of Crownfall Act IV, an event that has been running within Dota 2. By the looks of the character, it seems he'll fit more into a hard carry role, but we'll have to see his skills and more before coming to a conclusion on Kez.