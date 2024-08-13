Keychron Q2 Max

HQ

The problem with reviewing various Keychron models is that you quickly become a little disillusioned. While each of the keyboards they design and manufacture are all pretty much masterpieces, combining striking yet subtle design with excellent ergonomics and materials, there are... just... so... many of them. There's an S-, C-, Q-, K-, and a V-series, and that's far from all, and each of these is further divided into numbers, and further again into Pro, Max and HE subcategories, indicating everything from aspect ratio to the type of specific switch.

So you won't hear a word from me if you're a little confused to say the least. Which Keychron do you choose? Today, we're talking Q2 Max, a model that exists in a specific subcategory defined by wireless connectivity, metal chassis and QMK open-source software - so you know.

Again, the entire chassis is, as I said, metal, and boy does it feel good. It weighs several kilos and the surface is slightly brushed, so it appears almost matte. We were sent the black one, but it is possible to choose a Fully Assembled Knob in "Shell White" as well, which is also quite striking. It's a shame Keychron doesn't explore more fun contrasting colours, but the idea is that you want to assemble it yourself.

The Q2 Max is a 65% keyboard, which means that not only is the numpad missing, but some space has been saved to make the whole thing more compact. You're not really sacrificing anything real from a functionality perspective. You have dedicated arrow keys and the layout doesn't feel restricted. However, there is Keychron's characteristic "knob" that, as always, ticks incrementally with enough resistance to make turning up and down... well, whatever you want feel great.

There's Windows and Mac functionality with dedicated physical Command keys for each, as well as a simple switch on the back, there's 1000Hz Polling for those who want to reduce the otherwise minimal input lag, there's 2.4Ghz via dongle and Bluetooth without, and both QMK and VIA are supported, so it's easy to software-program your own functionality. Again, none of this is new, but Keychron's model, their modus operandi, works to the letter and the Q2 Max is the perfect poster child for what they do.

The CNC aluminum chassis has the same "double-gasketed design", which means that everything that moves, i.e. the entire plate where the switches and caps are placed is slightly suspended, and moves up and down as you write. Combined with the acoustic dampening foam, you get a hugely satisfying but also quite quiet keystroke.

Underneath the KSA Double-Shot PBT caps you'll find Gateron switches, specifically Jupiter Red. We've touched on them before and have repeatedly stated that Cherry aficionados can sit down again. These switches, and the caps that sit on top of them, are fantastic, and the responsiveness, actuation point and aforementioned sound combine to magnificent effect.

Overall, the Q2 Max is another stroke of genius. Yes, we wish Keychron would streamline a bit, because while there are many different kinds of consumers and enthusiasts, this line-up is ultimately too confusing. However, we've seen plenty of evidence that no matter which model you come across, you're getting something special, and the Q2 Max is certainly no exception.