It's not always easy to find the perfect computer mouse. I wouldn't dare say that the Keychron M6 8K Wireless is perfect. However, it is a fully functional and capable computer mouse with many features and uses. It is wireless but can also be used via cable or Bluetooth if desired. At 86 grams, it is quite light compared to many other options, especially competitors such as Logitech with adjustable weights. After extensive testing in both fast-paced, intense games and slower, methodical ones, I found that it does the job. It offers good precision in movements and multiple buttons. I also like that you can shift the mouse wheel sideways and that you also have an extra wheel on the side of the mouse.

The packaging is stylish and slightly retro.

As with other Keychron products, you can configure the mouse via their website without downloading an app. It works great, and the user interface is easy to read, easy to use, and good. You can configure all kinds of functions with this mouse; I especially like the mouse wheel. It is made of metal and offers incredible precision without being too slow or too fast. Of course, you can also set the speed via their website. I have owned several computer mice with extremely slow scrolling or a lack of precision. Therefore, it was refreshing to test something good in that category. I have also tested numerous configurations for DPI; this mouse can be adjusted between 100-30,000. That's a pretty wide range that gives you a lot of options. You can also set the click sensitivity, light, anti-stud time and reporting speed. It's also easy to set these things via profiles if you want different settings depending on what you're doing. You can also set a couple of these things via buttons on the underside of the mouse.

Compared to a keyboard, the mouse is quite large.

Even if you can't add weight, there are plenty of buttons and functions. My main problem with this mouse is not its functionality but its ergonomics. Unlike my review of the Keychron K2 HE SE Wireless Tri-Mode, the ergonomic factor is a little more significant. I'm not entirely happy with the form factor. It never feels like you can get a good grip on the mouse. It lacks a grippy surface, and with its curved shape, it's like trying to hold an oversized ball with one hand. You sometimes lose your grip, and in intense games, this can be a real problem. Of course, it may also have to do with hand size. Therefore, I still want to point out that if you have small hands or shorter fingers, this mouse may feel a little uncomfortable.

I play a lot of competitive first-person shooters and have also competed a bit in Counter-Strike 1.6 in my past life. This is not meant to be a form of bragging, but my experience has shown that good hardware can make a difference. One of my major problems with this mouse is that it is not very easy to grip. It is easy to lose your grip on it, which can be fatal in games. This is always tricky, as it is not easy to order computer mice according to your own hand size. However, I think that even if you have larger hands than me, this computer mouse can be difficult to hold. This is because it also lacks grip surfaces. I have wondered whether the solution in this case would be to add a grip surface to the sides and top, so that it doesn't slip out of your hand when you're playing. It would also benefit from being a little shorter in height.

The web app is great and requires no installation.

Although I'm not entirely comfortable with the form factor and its grip factor, I'm completely satisfied with the other aspects of this computer mouse. It's sold at a premium price, and even though it has a certain plastic feel to it, it's good. The material itself feels good, the buttons are responsive, and the mouse wheel is great. All the customisation options mean that it can compete with other, more expensive computer mice in that respect. Although it is not quite as ergonomic as the Logitech G G502, it offers more advanced features, more settings, better precision and higher DPI. I feel that it lacks weight and a sense of robustness. However, it should be said that it is not a small mouse but a fairly large one despite its weight.

One final positive thing about the M6 8K is the battery life. Their own tests indicate about 80 hours without charging. In my test, I clocked between 69-76 depending on the settings. A little lower than promised but still perfectly acceptable. However, I prefer to play with a wired connection, so this is not a problem for me. It's probably ingrained in me because of all the problems early wireless options had when I was growing up. Today, it's not a problem, and this is a super-sharp computer mouse in wireless mode. It's probably one of the fastest response times I've tested. You get a sharp, multifunctional computer mouse with good precision in the mouse wheel and lots of customisable buttons. With good battery life, responsive buttons and fine precision, I am satisfied. Despite a premium price, it is somewhat plasticky, light and offers a less than ideal grip surface. It's a bit like holding a fantastic bandy stick with one hand at the top of the shaft. It's not ideal, even though the stick itself is fantastic. If you have no problems with either the grip surface or the height of the mouse, this is a clear recommendation.

The curvature and height make it a little difficult to hold. The lack of surfaces that help with grip makes it slightly slippery to hold.