Keychron launches exclusive Black Myth: Wukong keyboard

HQ

The keyboard gods over at Keychron have just revealed their brand-new Black Myth: Wukong Wireless Mechanical Keyboard. A pitch-black beauty with golden details and a 75% form factor - meaning slightly more compact than a full-size keyboard, minus the numpad. Like many of Keychron's other mechanical creations, this one features versatile connectivity options: USB-C, 2.4 GHz (1000 Hz polling rate), and Bluetooth 5.2 with support for up to three devices.

The battery is equally impressive, boasting up to 240 hours of usage with RGB turned off. The deluxe version brings some extra flair, and under the hood you'll find factory-lubed TTC switches: Bluish White (tactile) or Golden Pink (linear), a sound-dampened gasket-mount chassis, and full support for QMK and Keychron Launcher for macros and RGB customization.

Price? $229 for standard, $259 for deluxe.

Tempted yet - and have you used a Keychron board before?