Keychron launches new wireless keyboards and a ceramic one

Keychron, never boasting or shouting about their products, has semi-silently launched their new Q Ultra and V Ultra keyboards that comes with a few new hardware and design updates, but is mostly a continued development of the sturdy and extremely well-made keyboards that Keychron is known for, and as with their other products, even the very high-end model is still relatively affordable at $230 for the Q1 Ultra , while the V Ultra series uses plastic for the framework, dropping the price of the cheapest option to $115.

Bedsides some hardware upgrades, the main thing is the switch to ZMK. This is not the first ZMK keyboards from Keychron, but the first mechanical ones. The main advantage is the versatility of the ZMK platform, and the battery life extension it provides.

The Keychron Q1 Ultra 8K has a full metal body with double silicone gasket design and multiple layers for sound dampening, all switches are hot-swappable, and it comes with Keychron's own Silk Pom Switch under the double-shot PBT keycaps. This is a switch aimed at hardcore gaming. Wireless connection is handled at 8Khz and Bluetooth 5.2, and a 4000mAh battery gives you 645 hours of battery life with the RGB switched off.

The Ceramic Q16HE8K with magnetic switches can already be pre-ordered at $230, 8K polling rate as its wireless with Lime magnetic switches, and while ceramic keycaps have been seen before, a fully ceramic keyboard is rare, and should be something special to touch.

