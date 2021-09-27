English
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Key art from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League revealed

The genre-bending action-adventure shooter is set to arrive next year.

Rocksteady Studios (Batman: Arkham series) has been working on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League ever since they released Batman: Arkham Knight back in 2015. So far, we really haven't seen much from the game, but we know the story revolves around Justice League being brainwashed by Brainiac, who has invaded Earth.

The adventure has been described as a genre-bending action-adventure shooter and offers co-op for up to four people playing The Suicide Squad; Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn and King Shark. It has solo play as well, in which case the other heroes will be AI controlled.

Now Rocksteady Studios and Warner reminds us that DC FanDome takes place on October 16, and that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be shown (as will Gotham Knights and several other DC projects and movies). We've also got key art from the game, that we assume will adorn the cover at the release next year for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

