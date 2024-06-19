Kevin Spacey's top 5 performances

HQ

Kevin Spacey has had a very turbulent last few years due to legal troubles, but before that, he was continuing a career that saw the actor bring to life a collection of remarkably authentic and real characters that to this day stun us. Here are Spacey's top five performances.

5. Glengarry Glen Ross (1992)

Spacey's performance in David Mamet's incredible play (filmed in the best possible way by James Foley) is like that of Al Pacino, Ed Harris and Alec Baldwin - absolutely incredible. This timeless ensemble piece is a study in acting style through and through, and the passion and humiliation conveyed by Spacey's character John, as Ricky (Pacino) berates him for his blunder is one of the most powerful moments in the entire film - even though Spacey doesn't say a word.

4. The Usual Suspects (1995)

1995 was an incredible year for Spacey, who began with the iconic, unforgettable role of Keyser Söze in Bryan Singer's seminal thriller, and went on to stun the world as serial killer John Doe in Seven. The way Spacey brings Keyser to life by hiding his superior trump card during the hour-long police interrogation is what makes this film so memorable in many ways.

This is an ad:

3. LA Confidential (1997)

Complex, nuanced and charismatic are the words I would use to describe the character of Sgt. Jack Vincennes, played by Kevin Spacey in the thriller based on Ellroy's hard-boiled novel. Compared to the book, Spacey does an incredible job of building layers into his character, from the spotlight-hungry TV cop who'd rather be on the front page than solve a hard-to-crack crime, to ruthless, intelligent and systematic when his colleague is brutally murdered. Spacey is fantastic, here.

This is an ad:

2. American Beauty (1999)

Spacey won the Oscar for the role of Lester Burnham, whose mid-life crisis was and remains hilarious. Lester's self-discovering journey from cowed fool to norm-free rebel is portrayed with warmth, kindness and newfound confidence by a magically good Spacey.

1. Seven (1995)

John Doe is, in my opinion, along with Hannibal Lecter and Anton Chigurh, the most creepy killer the film world has ever seen and this is entirely thanks to Spacey's phenomenal portrayal. He plays Doe coldly and systematically, building up the image of a calculated and super-smart killer who outsmarts an entire police force to ultimately realise his diabolical plan.