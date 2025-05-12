Kevin Spacey joins the cast of conspiracy thriller The Awakening

Following sexual offence charges that Spacey was later acquitted of, the actor is looking to return to our screens once more. He has most recently joined the cast of the upcoming conspiracy thriller The Awakening.

Also starring Peter Stormare, Alice Eve, Julian Glover, and more, the film follows two people that uncover a conspiracy to control the world, and will be looking for sales at Cannes film festival. Via Variety, Matt Routledge is set to direct, with Camelot Films producing and financing the film alongside star Justin Tinto.

This isn't the first film Spacey has starred in since his controversy, but it would be the biggest to-date if it finds a home at Cannes. With Spacey's return to the screen, we're likely to see more controversy drummed up as a shadow of Hollywood's darker past returns.

