Kevin Spacey cleared of all charges in the UK

HQ

It's been a long journey for 64-year-old Kevin Spacey, and after being accused of sexual assault nearly six years ago, the actor's career fell apart. But today he can breathe a sigh of relief, and an emotional Spacey met the press outside the court in London after the jury acquitted him.

"I imagine that many of you can understand that there's a lot for me to process after what has just happened today. But I would like to say that I am enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached the decision.

"I am humbled by the outcome today. I also want to thank the staff inside this courthouse, the security and all those who took care of us every single day, my legal team ... for being here every day and that's all I have to say for the moment. Thank you very much."

Whether or not Spacey will now resume his career remains to be seen. Most likely, the actor will lay low and take time to absorb and process everything that has happened.