Kevin Smith is writing a Bizarro comic for DC

Kevin Smith truly is the geek culture final boss. The filmmaker, writer, and actor has created tons of nerdy projects over the years, with the latest being the animated Masters of the Universe projects for Netflix. But he's been attached to so much else in the past, including that of being a comic book writer, with Daredevil, Spider-Man/Black Cat, Green Hornet, Green Arrow, Batman, and more credits under his belt.

Soon, Smith will be getting back into the business of comic book writing, as it has been confirmed that he will creatively helm a new run based on Bizarro for DC. It will be known as Bizarro: Year None, and will be a four-issue limited series that delves into the origin of the "backwards opposite of Superman".

The plot synopsis for the comic is explained as such: "The series follows Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen and Clark Kent's boss Perry White as they depart the Daily Planet for a strange adventure in outer space. Their journey leads them to a dimension that mirrors Metropolis in uncanny ways and reveres its legendary newspaper as an article of faith. As they unravel the mystery of this bizarre world, they confront the being behind it all. Is he a misguided Superman fan, an agent of pure chaos, or is he no one at all?"

Smith is teaming up with Supergirl writer Eric Carrasco to write the comic while The Manhattan Projects' Nick Pitarra is in charge of art and the main cover duties. For a first taste of the art, the main cover has been shared for the comic that you can see below.

As for when Bizarro: Year None will debut, the launch date is set for April 1, 2026 with monthly issues to follow through July.