Kevin McCallister from Home Alone is visiting Hitman 3 in delightful video

The Youtuber eli_handle_b․wav has managed to make a name for himself thanks to his delightful mash-ups of movie characters visiting famous video games. Some of the best are Ace Ventura in Grand Theft Auto V, Leslie Nielsen in Resident Evil 4, Borat in Resident Evil 4 and, most notably, The Office icon Michael Scott's insane appearance in Mass Effect (you can find them all on YouTube).

Now he's back with another new creation, and this time it's Kevin McCallister from Home Alone who's brought all his tricks and traps to a completely different game, namely Hitman 3. Trust us when we say you don't want to miss this, check it out below.