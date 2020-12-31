Kevin Malone from The Office is crushing it on Cameo

You're watching Advertisements

Ever since The Office (US) aired, people have been huge fans of Brian Baumgartner's Kevin Malone, and while The Office is still very, very popular, it turns out so is Baumgartner.

Recently it was revealed by Cameo creator Steve Galanis on The New York Times' Sway Podcast (through BuzzFeed) that as far as celebrity earners go over 2020 on Cameo, Baumgartner topped the list. According to the podcast, Baumgartner charges $195 per video and people don't hesitate to pay up, considering he produces each one to a high quality at a frequent rate.

Speaking on Baumgartner's success, Galanis said; "It's his persona. He really takes a lot of pride in his craftsmanship of the videos... He's reliable, he turns them around quickly, and the content is really funny. And in general comedians tend to do best."

So, it turns out while Kevin Malone may not have been the best accountant, he really does share an affinity for content creation.

