Kevin Magnussen joins BMW for its LMDh programme: he may return to 24 Hours of Le Mans

HQ

Kevin Magnussen has found a new home after leaving Haas team and Formula 1 -this weekend in Abu Dhabi will be his final F1 Grand Prix after ten years and 185 races-. The 32-year-old Danish driver will join BMW M Motorsport in 2025.

Magnussen will get behind the wheel of the BMW M Hybrid V8 for the next season. His full racing schedule is to be announced, but BMW uses its LMDh -a sports prototype category- in the IMSA series and FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC), the competition that includes 24 Hours of Le Mans.

It wouldn't be the first time Magnussen takes part in an endurance race with sports car, as in 2021 he complete a full IMSA serries with one victory and five podium and also took part in Le Mans. Magnussen is son of four-time 24 hours of Le Mans winner Jan Magnussen, and father and son raced together in 2021.

Andreas Roos, head of BMW M Motorsport, highlighted how Magnussen has "regularly demonstrated his speed" at Formula 1 for ten years. "Thanks to his extensive experience, he is a true asset to our project".

"After ten years in Formula 1, I am embarking on a new and exciting chapter, and I look forward to taking on the challenge in the most innovative and advanced sports cars in the history of endurance racing", said Kevin Magnussen.