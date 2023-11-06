Kevin Hart stars as a master thief in Netflix's Lift

Netflix sure does love heist movies. Following a slate being added to the streamer over the years, in January 2024, it is bringing together Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D'Onofrio, Sam Worthington, Paul Anderson, and more, for a new aerial heist flick called Lift.

The movie sees Hart starring as the leader of a team of master thieves who in a bid to save themselves from being incarcerated are tasked with stealing $100 million in gold bullion that is being transported on a 777 passenger plane. Needless to say, things don't seem to go to plan and lots of action erupts.

Lift is slated to arrive on Netflix on January 12, 2024, and you can check out the trailer for the film below.