Kevin Hart defends the George Floyd joke during the latest Roast

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Last week, a roast was aired on Netflix, with comedian and actor Kevin Hart as the target of the mockery. As is typical with these roasts, the jokes were often crude, and there's usually a backlash afterward from people who feel offended.

This time was no exception, and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe has faced the most criticism for a joke about George Floyd. Floyd died from asphyxiation during a police intervention six years ago, which led to widespread riots. Hinchcliffe commented on this, saying that Floyd is "looking up at us all, laughing so hard that he can't breathe."

When Hart visited The Breakfast Club to talk about his roast, this came up, but Hart defended Hinchcliffe, saying that he "arguably had the best set, or one of the best sets." He certainly doesn't think the joke was particularly tasteful, but he also adds that he "wasn't shocked," and suggests that anyone who doesn't like this type of humor can watch something else (transcribed by USA Today):

"Tony told a joke. It wasn't a tasteful joke to us. We didn't like it. OK. ... We move on. I don't understand why we stand on a hill, and it becomes this big thing ... It doesn't have to be that. It literally is, either you're a fan of this level of content or you're not. And if you're not a fan, then you don't watch it."

Kevin Hart's Roast is available on Netflix and is out now.